Arkansas St. squares off against Central Baptist

The Associated Press

JONESBORO, Ark.

Central Baptist vs. Arkansas State (1-4)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas State Red Wolves will be taking on the Mustangs of NAIA member Central Baptist. Arkansas State lost 75-74 loss at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Caleb Fields has maintained a per-game average of 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Red Wolves, while Norchad Omier has accounted for 10.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.FEATHERY FIELDS: Through five games, Arkansas State's Caleb Fields has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 65.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State went 6-3 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Red Wolves scored 67.8 points per matchup in those nine contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

