Newton, Kuhlman carry Evansville over Eastern Illinois 68-65

The Associated Press

EVANSVILLE, Ind.

Jawaun Newton had 19 points to lead five Evansville players in double figures as the Purple Aces edged past Eastern Illinois 68-65 on Wednesday night.

Evan Kuhlman added 15 points and Shamar Givance, Noah Frederking and Jax Levitch each had 11 for Evansville (1-3). Newton shot 11 for 13 from the line.

Marvin Johnson had 17 points for the Panthers (2-4). Josiah Wallace added 17 points. Mack Smith had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

