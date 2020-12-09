Bradenton Herald Logo
UNC-Wilmington tops St. Andrews Presbyterian 116-66

The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, N.C.

Jake Boggs scored a career-high 25 points and Ty Gadsden added 22 as UNC Wilmington easily beat St. Andrews Presbyterian 116-66 on Wednesday night.

Boggs hit 9 of 12 shots, and Gadsden had six assists.

Imajae Dodd had 13 points for UNC Wilmington (3-2). Joe Pridgen added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

It was the first time this season UNC Wilmington scored at least 100 points.

Isaac Clay had 18 points for the Knights.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

