Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

McBride scores 25 to carry Eastern Michigan past Adrian

The Associated Press

YPSILANTI, Mich.

Bryce McBride had 25 points as Eastern Michigan routed Adrian 95-35 on Wednesday night.

McBride made 9 of 11 free throws, and had six steals.

Chris James had 19 points for Eastern Michigan (1-2). Ty Groce added 15 points and four blocks. Miles Gibson had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Yeikson Montero had a career-high 12 rebounds plus 11 points and six steals.

Kendall Bellamy had 10 points for the Bulldogs. He also committed eight turnovers. Robert Warrick added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Onyenwere reaches milestone, No. 11 UCLA women beat UCSB

December 10, 2020 12:34 AM

Sports

Washington lifts San Jose St. past Fresno Pacific 87-79

December 10, 2020 12:34 AM

Sports

Titans’ top draft pick on reserve list to deal with issues

December 10, 2020 12:34 AM

Sports

Duke scored 28 points again, Providence beats TCU 79-70

December 10, 2020 12:34 AM

Sports

Bennett, Buster lift Lamar past Louisiana-Monroe 63-60

December 10, 2020 12:34 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service