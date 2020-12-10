Bradenton Herald Logo
AP early signing period coverage advisory

The Associated Press

Editors:

Here are AP's coverage plans for the early college football signing period, Dec. 16-18. All times Eastern. Please direct questions to Dave Zelio (dzelio@ap.org).

FBC--SIGNING DAY ROUNDUP

The early signing period opens with college football’s bluebloods scrambling to land top prospects. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 750 words, select photos by 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.

With:

— Additional stories on merit, Dec. 16-18.

— Agate lists on signings for Power Five schools and select others, sent on Friday, Dec. 18.

