CCSU looks to sweep FDU

Central Connecticut (1-3, 1-0) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (0-5, 0-1)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Connecticut goes for the season sweep over Fairleigh Dickinson after winning the previous matchup in Teaneck. The teams last met on Dec. 8, when the Blue Devils shot 63.8 percent from the field while limiting Fairleigh Dickinson's shooters to just 46 percent en route to the 94-87 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Fairleigh Dickinson's Elyjah Williams, Jahlil Jenkins and Brandon Rush have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all Knights scoring this season.EFFICIENT ELYJAH: Williams has connected on 11.1 percent of the nine 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Blue Devils have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Knights. Fairleigh Dickinson has 30 assists on 76 field goals (39.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Central Connecticut has assists on 37 of 84 field goals (44 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Knights have averaged 17.6 free throws per game this season.

___

