Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Bean leads Utah St. past College of Idaho 90-64

The Associated Press

LOGAN, Utah

Justin Bean had 21 points as Utah State easily beat NAIA member College of Idaho 90-64 on Tuesday night.

Steven Ashworth added 15 points and seven assists, both career-highs, for the Aggies (2-3). Rollie Worster and Sean Bairstow scored 11 points apiece.

Ricardo Time had 16 points for the Coyotes, Jalen Galloway added 13 and Charles Elzie III 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Molinar, Smith lead Mississippi St. past Jackson St. 82-59

December 08, 2020 11:41 PM

Sports

New Orleans beats Florida National 74-57

December 08, 2020 11:30 PM

Sports

Royals, 1B Carlos Santana agree to $17.5M,. 2-year deal

December 08, 2020 11:25 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service