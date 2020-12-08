Bradenton Herald Logo
Miller lifts Indiana State over Truman State 80-66

The Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.

Randy Miller Jr. came off the bench to score 19 points to carry Indiana State to an 80-66 win over Truman State on Tuesday.

Tre Williams had 16 points and three blocks for Indiana State (1-0). Jake LaRavia added 13 points and three blocks, and Cooper Neese had 10 points.

Eric Northweather had 20 points for the Bulldogs. Ben Cooper and Sam Lock each had 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

