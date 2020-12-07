The UCF Knights football team knows their bowl destination. They won’t have to go far.

UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) runs the ball on South Florida Bulls defensive end Greg Reaves and defensive back Nick Roberts during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. AP

The UCF Knights accepted a bid Monday to play in the 2020 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.

Their opponent, while likely to come from the Atlantic Coast Conference, is not yet known. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. at Florida Atlantic’s stadium.

UCF’s regular-season concluded with their “War on I-4” rivalry game victory against USF on Nov. 27. That boosted the Knights’ record to 6-3. Currently unranked, UCF was ranked as high as 11th this season.

UCF’s three losses, to Tulsa, Memphis and Cincinnati, were by a combined 12 points. The Knights boast a formidable offense with quarterback Dillon Gabriel leading the nation in passing yards at 3,353.

The Boca Raton Bowl began in 2014, though tickets are not currently on sale to the public. COVID-19 pandemic protocols are in place, and any tickets made available may be very limited, according to a press release.