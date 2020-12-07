The Florida State Seminoles landed this Northwestern football 4-star prospect

FSU coach Mike Norvell discussed his team’s postponed game with Clemson on Monday. AP

Miami Northwestern senior linebacker Patrick Payton announced on Twitter that he’s committing to Florida State.

His pledge to the Seminoles comes two days after Payton decommitted from Nebraska.

A consensus 4-star prospect, Payton is ranked the No. 22 outside linebacker, according to the 247 Sports’ composite rankings. The 6-5, 205-pounder chose FSU over the University of Miami, according to 247 Sports.

Blessed To Say I Will Be Committing To Florida State University #NoleBloded #HumbleBeast pic.twitter.com/wONvVnoTiJ — Reaper’s Child (@PatPayton6) December 7, 2020

Payton’s high school season is over after the Bulls were knocked out of the 2020 FHSAA Class 5A playoffs by Plantation American Heritage.

Nothing is concrete with a commitment to a college program until signing a national letter of intent, which can take place during the early signing period, which starts Dec. 16.