No. 1 South Carolina rebounds with win over Iowa State

Zia Cooke scored 19 points and No. 1 South Carolina bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 83-65 win over 23rd-ranked Iowa State on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (4-1) were beaten by No. 8 N.C. State 54-46 on Thursday, but never trailed against the Cyclones (2-2) during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup.

Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal added 13 points each while Destanni Henderson had 12.

Ashley Joens scored 32 points for Iowa State, which shot just 37.1% for the game and was outrebounded 50-24.

No. 16 ARKANSAS 83, No. 4 BAYLOR 78

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Amber Ramirez scored 23 points and Chelsea Dungee added 22 to help Arkansas beat Baylor in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Razorbacks (5-1) led by 10 early in the fourth quarter before the Lady Bears cut it to 78-76 on DiJonai Carrington’s layup with 3:06 left.

Dungee hit two free throws 10 seconds later to restore a four-point edge. NaLyssa Smith’s layup with 29 seconds remaining brought Baylor back within two. Ramirez hit the second of two free throws with 22 seconds left to give Baylor a chance to tie the game.

Caitlin Bickle’s 3-pointer from the top of the key missed and Ramirez sank two free throws to seal the win.

Carrington scored 24 points and Smith added 16 for Baylor (2-1).

No. 2 STANFORD 83, WASHINGTON 50

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Haley Jones scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Stanford to a victory over Washington at the Thomas and Mack Center on the campus of UNLV.

The Pac 12 home opener for Stanford (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12) was shifted from Palo Alto, California due to Santa Clara County’s ban on sporting events and practices for three weeks.

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer improved to 1,097-253 and is two victories shy of passing Pat Summitt (1,098) as the winningest coach in women’s college basketball history.

Quay Miller had 10 points to lead Washington (3-1, 1-1).

No. 5 LOUISVILLE 85, UT MARTIN 67

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 26 points to lead Louisville to a victory over UT Martin.

The Cardinals (4-0) used an 18-3 run over the final 6:58 of the first half to take a 40-27 halftime lead and break away from a solid Skyhawks squad playing their first game of the season. Evans, a preseason All-American, scored 10 of her points during that spurt.

Chelsey Perry, last year’s Ohio Valley Conference player of the year, scored 26 for the Skyhawks, who were playing their first game.

No. 7 ARIZONA 78, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 77

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 30 points and Cate Reese added 25, helping Arizona outlast Southern California.

The Wildcats (3-0, 2-0 Pac-12) picked up their first marquee win of the season on Friday, beating No. 9 UCLA for their third win in the past four games against top-10 teams. Arizona found itself in another tight game against the Trojans (1-2, 0-2) and fell into an 11-point hole early in the third quarter.

McDonald and Reese keyed a 22-3 run that carried into the fourth quarter and Arizona stretched the lead to 77-72 late. USC’s Madison Campbell hit a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to pull the Trojans within two.

Reese made 1 of 2 free throws and Endyia Rogers made two to cut it 78-77 with 5 seconds left, but the Trojans couldn’t get the ball back.

Endyia and Angel Jackson led USC with 18 points each.

No. 8 N.C. STATE 98, COASTAL CAROLINA 46

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Raina Perez scored 17 points and North Carolina State looked primed for a big jump in the national rankings by routing Coastal Carolina.

N.C. State (4-0), which has won its first four games for 10 straight seasons, took over with its defense for a dominating 32-4 second-quarter advantage.

After the first quarter, Coastal Carolina (1-1) was held to 15 points across the next 25-minute stretch.

No. 9 UCLA 63, ARIZONA STATE 59

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Lindsey Corsaro scored 14 points and made three 3-pointers in the final 3:11 to help No. 9 UCLA rebound from its first loss of the season.

Charisman Osborne also had 14 and Michaela Onyenwere added 10 points for the Bruins (2-1, 1-1), who led by 17 points early in the second quarter but fell behind by two early in the fourth quarter before staging a comeback.

Eboni Walker had 12 points and Jaddan Simmons had 10 for the Sun Devils (4-1, 1-1), who were attempting to start 5-0 for the first time since 2002-03.

No. 10 OREGON 85, UTAH 43

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Erin Boley and Te-Hina Paopao each scored 17 points as Oregon defeated Utah in a Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game.

Boley added five rebounds and three assists while Paopao had a team-high four assists for the Ducks (4-0), who improved to 2-0 in conference play as they seek a fourth straight Pac-12 title. Freshman Sydney Parrish added 12 points while sophomore Jaz Shelley scored 11.

Niyah Becker scored 11 points while Kennady McQueen added eight points for Utah (0-1).

No. 11 KENTUCKY 72, No. 13 INDIANA 68

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 22 points and Kentucky rallied from 10-points down in the fourth quarter to defeat Indiana in the SEC-Big Ten Challenge.

Kentucky needed them all as Grace Berger kept answering for Indiana (2-1), scoring all 14 Hoosier points in the fourth quarter. Berger, who finished with 22 points, also scored as time ran out in the third quarter for a 54-44 lead.

Mackenzie Holmes had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 75, No. 18 GONZAGA 72, OT

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Myah Selland scored 11 of her 18 points beginning in the final 20 seconds of regulation and assisted on Lindsey Theuninck’s 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in overtime to lift South Dakota State over Gonzaga..

Selland had a three-point play with 16 seconds remaining to force the overtime, tying it at 64. She had another three-point play that put the Jackrabbits (3-0) up by one in the middle of OT and a 3-pointer that was good for a 72-70 lead with 28 seconds left before setting up the winner.

Selland drove from the left side into the lane before kicking the ball out to to Theuninck in the right corner. Jill Townsend, who led Gonzaga with a career-high 29 points, came up short on a half-court heave at the buzzer.

Gonzaga (1-2) has played all three of its games in South Dakota.

No. 19 OHIO STATE 96, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 63

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 13 of her 20 points in the first quarter and Ohio State cruised to a win over Northern Kentucky.

Dorka Juhasz added 18 points and Madison Greene 17 for the Buckeyes (3-0), who went 10 of 25 from 3-point range and shot 58%.

Lindsey Duvall had 12 points for the Norse.

No. 22 SYRACUSE 82, PENN STATE 72

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kiara Lewis had 17 of her 26 points in the second half, backcourt partner Tiana Mangakahia had another solid game in her return from missing a year with cancer and Syracuse turned back Penn State.

The Orange (3-0) trailed by 14 midway through the second quarter but closed the half with a 15-0 run, taking a 33-32 lead on a Lewis basket. Syracuse went 2 of 17 on 3-pointers and shot just 29% but the Nittany Lions missed their last eight shots with seven turnovers and shot only 31%.

Tova Sabel led Penn State (3-1) with 15 points.

No. 24 MICHIGAN 82, WRIGHT STATE 59

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Junior transfer Leigha Brown scored 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Naz Hillmon added a double-double and Michigan rolled to a win over Wright State.

Brown, who led Nebraska in scoring last season, helped the Wolverines (4-0) get off to a strong start by hitting all four of her shots in the first quarter. She scored nine points and the lead was 26-16.

Hillmon, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, scored 11 points in the second quarter, including the last eight to push the halftime lead to 48-27. Brown, a 6-foot-1 wing out of Indiana, also had seven rebounds.

Wright State (0-2), which got 17 points from Angel Baker.