No. 5 Louisville women break school scoring record

Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith each scored 21 points in the highest-scoring game in Louisville history, a 116-75 romp over No. 20 DePaul on Friday night in the Jimmy V Classic.

The No. 5 Cardinals (3-0) surpassed the 115 points they scored against Murray State in 2017, reaching that point total with 3:53 left in the game that wasn’t finalized until earlier this week.

Louisville was supposed to play UConn at Mohegan Sun in this game, but the Huskies have been on pause because of a positive COVID-19 test. DePaul was originally going to open its Big East season Friday against Villanova. The Wildcats agreed to move that game.

The Cardinals extended the advantage to 101-50 after three quarters, crossing the century mark in the final seconds of the third.

Darrione Rogers scored 25 points for DePaul (1-2).

NO. 10 OREGON 82, COLORADO 53

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nyara Sabally had 20 points and 10 rebounds and No. 10 Oregon set a school record for consecutive victories with 22, beating Colorado in the Pac-12 opener.

Oregon (3-0) broke the mark set in 1978-79. The Ducks also set a school record with their 21st straight home victory, topping the mark set from 1998-2000.

Sabally — a 6-foot-5 sophomore whose sister, Satou, was an All-American last season for the Ducks — made all nine of her shots from the field, including one 3-pointer.

Peanut Tuitele and Charlotte Whittaker each scored 10 points for Colorado (2-1).