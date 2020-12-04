Bradenton Herald Logo
Rodriguez leads Stony Brook past Fairfield 72-69 in OT

The Associated Press

STONY BROOK, N.Y.

Juan Felix Rodriguez had 21 points as Stony Brook narrowly beat Fairfield 72-69 in overtime on Friday.

Tykei Greene had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Stony Brook (1-1). Jaden Sayles added 12 points, and Mouhamadou Gueye had eight points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Jesus Cruz had 18 points and six rebounds for the Stags (0-3). Jalen Leach added 13 points, and Taj Benning had 10 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

