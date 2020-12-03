Bradenton Herald Logo
Minnesota advances to Western final, beating Sporting KC 3-0

The Associated Press

Minnesota United players celebrate after a goal by Bakaye Dibassy during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, Kansas City, Kan.
Minnesota United players celebrate after a goal by Bakaye Dibassy during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, Kansas City, Kan. Charlie Riedel AP
KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Kevin Molino scored twice in the first half and Minnesota United advanced to the MLS Western Conference finals, beating Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on Thursday night.

Fourth-seeded Minnesota will play at No. 2 seed Seattle on Monday night for a spot in the MLS Cup finals.

Bakaye Dibassy also scored, and Emanuel Reynoso assists on all three goals.

Molino opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a run up the left side to finish a feed from Reynoso. Eight minutes later, Molino wrapped his right foot around Reynoso’s chip pass with just enough pace to get it past goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Dibassy made it 3-0 with a header to finish Reynoso’s corner in the 39th minute.

