No. 4 Wisconsin squares off against Marquette

The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE

No. 4 Wisconsin (3-0) vs. Marquette (2-1)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Wisconsin visits Marquette in an early season matchup. Wisconsin easily beat Green Bay by 40 in its last outing. Marquette lost 70-62 to Oklahoma State in its most recent game.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Koby McEwen, Theo John, Jamal Cain and Dawson Garcia have combined to account for 64 percent of Marquette's scoring this season. For Wisconsin, Micah Potter, Nate Reuvers, D'Mitrik Trice, Tyler Wahl and Aleem Ford have combined to account for 66 percent of all Wisconsin scoring.MIGHTY MICAH: Potter has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 5 over the last three games. He's also converted 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Golden Eagles have averaged 32.7 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

