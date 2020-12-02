Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Scruggs lifts Xavier past Tennessee Tech 79-48

The Associated Press

CINCINNATI

Paul Scruggs had 14 points and nine assists as Xavier routed Tennessee Tech 79-48 on Wednesday night.

Zach Freemantle had 14 points for Xavier (5-0), which earned its fifth straight win to start the season. KyKy Tandy added 10 points.

Kenny White Jr. had 13 points for the Golden Eagles (0-3). Austin Harvell added nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Bailey lifts Pacific past Montana St. 74-70 in OT

December 02, 2020 9:09 PM

Sports

Diamondbacks offer contracts to Kelly, Weaver, Smith

December 02, 2020 9:07 PM

Sports

Aguilar and Cooper agree to 1-year deals with Marlins

December 02, 2020 9:06 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service