Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Rockets trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON

The Houston Rockets have traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a future lottery-protected. first-round pick.

Both teams announced the trade Wednesday night.

The move ends Westbrook’s tenure in Houston after just one disappointing season. Westbrook was traded from Oklahoma City or Chris Paul and draft picks in July 2019.

The Rockets had hoped that the 32-year-old Westbrook would be the final piece they needed to win their first title since winning back-to-back championships in 1994-95. But instead were eliminated from the playoffs by the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

Westbrook was the 2017 NBA MVP and is a nine-time All-Star.

Wall, the first overall pick in the 2010 draft, has spent his entire career in Washington. He's a five-time All-Star.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Diamondbacks offer contracts to Kelly, Weaver, Smith

December 02, 2020 9:07 PM

Sports

Aguilar and Cooper agree to 1-year deals with Marlins

December 02, 2020 9:06 PM

Sports

Angels acquire SS José Iglesias from Orioles for 2 prospects

December 02, 2020 9:05 PM

Sports

Injured Santana allowed to become free agent by Rangers

December 02, 2020 9:04 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service