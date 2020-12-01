Bradenton Herald Logo
Allen leads Nebraska past South Dakota 76-69

The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb.

Teddy Allen scored 23 points and Nebraska turned back South Dakota 76-69 on Tuesday night.

Allen made two free throws to start a 9-0 burst that put Nebraska's lead at 57-43 midway through the second half. A few minutes later, he had a three-point play and a jumper that pushed the difference to 18 with six minutes to go.

Trey McGowens added 13 points for the Cornhuskers (3-1).

The teams were tied with 6:24 to go in the first half when Lat Mayen, who finished with 12 rebounds, hit a 3-pointer to put Nebraska on top for good. The lead was 36-29 at the break.

Stanley Umude scored nine-straight points early in the second half to keep the Coyotes close.

A.J. Plitzuweit scored 24 points for South Dakota (0-3) and Umde had 23 points 11 rebounds and five assists.

