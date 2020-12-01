Bradenton Herald Logo
Rhoden scores 26 to lead Seton Hall over Iona 86-64

The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J.

Jared Rhoden had a career-high 26 points plus 10 rebounds as Seton Hall rolled past Iona 86-64 on Monday night.

Rhoden shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 18 points and seven rebounds for Seton Hall (1-1). Myles Cale added 15 points. Tyrese Samuel had 12 points.

Isaiah Ross had 23 points for the Gaels (0-1). Nelly Joseph added 13 points. Berrick JeanLouis had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

