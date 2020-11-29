Withers scores career-high 20, Louisville tops Prairie View

Jae'Lyn Withers scored a career-high 20 points, David Johnson added 19 and Louisville defeated Prairie View A&M 86-64 Sunday night, winning its first three games of the season.

Withers made 8-of-10 shots from the floor and pulled down nine rebounds, eight off the defensive glass. He scored 12 in the first half. Johnson drained his lone 3-pointer in the first half, forging an 18-18 tie to spark a 17-5 run that pushed the Cardinals into the lead for good.

Prairie View A&M opened the game with a Jeremiah Gambrell 3-pointer and had led by as many as seven until Johnson and Withers scored nine of Louisville's next 17 points on the way to a 41-31 halftime lead.

Withers drove for a layup, was fouled and converted the three-point play, Dre Davis added a 3-pointer and JJ Traynor dunked as Louisville built its lead to 17 points early in the second half and cruised from there.

Davis finished with 12 points. Louisville was 61% from the field (28-of-46) and added 24 more at the free-throw line. The Cardinals blocked three shots, scored 17 points off turnovers and controlled the paint 36-24.

Gambrell finished with 20 points and Faite Williams had six points on 3-of-15 shooting, six rebounds and 11 assists.