Big offense propels N.C. State in 108-70 romp

Elissa Cunane’s 17 points led six players in double figures for No. 8 North Carolina State in a 108-70 rout of North Carolina Central on Sunday.

The Wolfpack (2-0) shot 68.3% from the field in a final tune-up before a game at top-ranked South Carolina. Cunane made all six of her shots.

Jakia Brown-Turner, Raina Perez and Kayla Jones all scored 15 points, Jada Boyd added 11 and Kai Crutchfield had 10.

Perez, a transfer from Cal State-Fullerton, was the only N.C. State player in double figures by halftime, but a 39-point outburst in the third quarter for the Wolfpack had several others joining her.

Necole Hope’s 17 points led N.C. Central (1-1). Paris McBride and Anissa Rivera both scored 16 and Cherelle Washington had 11.

N.C. State led 15-5 less than 3 ½ minutes into the game, extending the margin to 32-11 by the end of the first quarter. The Wolfpack shot 18-for-31 from the field in the first half for a 46-28 lead.

This game was added to schedules earlier in the weekend after N.C. State’s slated game against Radford was called off because of coronavirus issues related to the Radford team.

N.C. Central opened the season with Wednesday’s double-overtime victory at Campbell. It would have had more than a week layoff if Sunday’s game wasn’t added.

N.C. Central guard Kieche White, who had a team-high 21 points in the opener, was in the bench area but not in uniform for Sunday’s game because of a leg injury.

N.C. State won the only previous meeting with the Eagles by 50 points four years ago.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. Central: The Eagles now have four consecutive in-state road games to begin the season. They’re trying to bolster their road success after winning only once on the road in non-conference play last season.

Overall, they had won three games in a row dating to last season, when after one victory in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament the rest of the season was cancelled.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack didn’t need to launch many shots from the perimeter, but again the team showed it has outside shooting threats.

The 8-for-18 shooting on 3-pointers included five players with at least one.

UP NEXT

N.C. Central: The Eagles head to High Point on Dec. 7.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack visits No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday night for one of the country’s first showdowns of the season.