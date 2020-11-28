No. 13 Georgia runs all over South Carolina in 45-16 victory

Georgia running back James Cook (4) carries the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. AP

James Cook ran for 104 yards on just six carries and three other Georgia backs had at least 77 yards to help the No. 13 Bulldogs overpower depleted South Carolina 45-16 on Saturday night.

After throwing for 401 yards in his first start last week, Southern California transfer JT Daniels was 10 for 16 for 139 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Daniels overthrew a few open receivers and took two sacks. But Georgia (6-2) barley needed Daniels to pass at all. The Bulldogs ran for 332 yards.

Georgia led 21-0 after its first three possessions and before South Carolina (2-7) got a first down.

Zamir White ran 13 time for 84 yards, Kenny McIntosh had 79 yards on nine carries, and Daijun Edwards ran 14 times for 77 yards. The Bulldogs didn't attempt a pass after Daniels' 31-yard touchdown strike to Arian Smith on the first play of the fourth quarter gave them a 45-10 lead.

Georgia got the ball back with 9:27 left and ran 12 straight times, taking a knee at first-and-goal at the 1 to mercifully end it. The Bulldogs averaged 8 yards a run when Daniels sacks were removed from their total.

The Gamecocks can barely field a team. Nearly 20 players couldn't play because of injuries or COVID-19 issues. Another seven players have opted out, several since the school fired coach Will Muschamp two weeks ago, including Israel Mukuamu, the defensive back whose three interceptions led South Carolina to a stunning 20-17 double overtime win over then third ranked Georgia last season.

Leading receiver Shi Smith and SEC sack leader Kingsley Enagbare were out for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina has lost five in a row, allowing at least 45 points in four of the defeats.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia: It's almost now all for bowl positioning for the Bulldogs, assuming COVID-19 allows the postseason to happen. Georgia does have a tiny chance to make the SEC title game, but No. 6 Florida has to lose its last two to LSU and Kentucky.

South Carolina: Freshman quarterback Luke Doty got his first start, throwing for 190 yards on 18-of-22 passing with an interception and a touchdown. Running back Kevin Harris continues to be a rare bright spot, churning out a tough 53 yards on 17 carries. Tight end Nick Muse caught eight passes for 131 yards.

UP NEXT

Georgia: The Bulldogs have their regular-season finale at home Saturday against Vanderbilt.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks likely end their season Saturday at Kentucky. And the search for a new coach to replace Will Muschamp goes on.

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.