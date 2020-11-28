Bradenton Herald Logo
Joyce scores 23 to carry Air Force past CS Northridge 66-61

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS

Chris Joyce matched his career high with 23 points as Air Force narrowly defeated Cal State Northridge 66-61 on Saturday.

A.J. Walker had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Air Force (1-0). Nikc Jackson added 12 points and seven rebounds.

TJ Starks had 22 points for the Matadors (1-1). Lance Coleman II added 13 points. Alex Merkviladze had 12 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

