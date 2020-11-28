Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Harrell lifts Texas State past Texas A&M-CC 75-63

The Associated Press

Mason Harrell scored 18 points as Texas State pulled away after halftime, defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75-63 on Saturday.

Alonzo Sule added 14 points for Texas State (2-0), and Caleb Asberry added 12 on 4-for-4 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Bobcats led 35-33 at the break, but began to pull away on back-to-back Caleb Asberry 3-pointers midway through the second half. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi didn't get within two possessions the rest of the way.

Myles Smith had 13 points and four steals for the Islanders (1-1). Rasheed Browne added 11 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Thompson scores 25, Wyoming wins its season opener 97-61

November 28, 2020 6:41 PM

Business

Colts lock up DT Grover Stewart with contract extension

November 28, 2020 6:41 PM

Sports

After nearly 50 years, Calder sees racing for the final time

November 28, 2020 6:41 PM

Sports

Evee’s 6 3s propel Rice past NAIA Our Lady of the Lake

November 28, 2020 6:39 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service