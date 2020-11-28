Bradenton Herald Logo
Evee’s 6 3s propel Rice past NAIA Our Lady of the Lake

The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO

Travis Evee had 24 points as Rice routed NAIA-member Our Lady of the Lake 103-64 on Saturday.

Evee made 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Payton Moore had 14 points for Rice (2-0). Chris Mullins added 14 points. Max Fiedler had 14 points.

It was the first time this season Rice scored at least 100 points.

Ethan White had 12 points for the Saints. Jordan Embry added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

