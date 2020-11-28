E. Illinois visits Butler

Eastern Illinois (0-2) vs. Butler (1-0)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays host to Eastern Illinois in an early season matchup.

TEAM LEADERS: .ACCURATE AARON: Across one appearances this year, Butler's Aaron Thompson has shot 66.7 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Butler limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 53.6 points per game last season. The Bulldogs offense scored 69.2 points per contest on their way to a 12-1 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. Eastern Illinois went 5-5 against non-conference teams in 2019-20.

