Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

UTSA takes on UTRGV

The Associated Press

EDINBURG, Texas

UTSA (1-0) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (0-1)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays Texas Rio Grande Valley in an early season matchup. UTSA blew out Texas-Permian Basin by 26 at home on Friday. Texas Rio Grande Valley lost 91-55 on the road to Texas on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA went 3-7 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Roadrunners gave up 78 points per game while scoring 72.3 per contest. Texas Rio Grande Valley went 1-9 in non-conference play, averaging 65.2 points and allowing 75.9 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Atlético Madrid beats Valencia for 6th straight win in Spain

November 28, 2020 1:19 PM

Sports

WCU squares off against Piedmont

November 28, 2020 12:31 PM

Sports

Davidson, Texas meet in Maui Invitational

November 28, 2020 12:31 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service