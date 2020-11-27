Bradenton Herald Logo
No. 24 Missouri State women roll past FGCU 74-49 in opener

The Associated Press

FORT MYERS, Fla.

Abby Hipp scored 13 points and No. 24 Missouri State used a dominate first half to defeat Florida Gulf Coast 74-49 on Friday in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Abyigayle Jackson added 12 points, Sydney Wilson 11 and Brice Calip 10 for the Bears (1-0), who led 49-18 at the intermission.

Missouri State led by as many as 36 in the first half with all 13 players on the roster getting into the season opener. The Bears shot 58% to 18% for the Eagles (1-1), who were 1 of 23 from 3-point range, outrebounded 32-14 and only had one assist.

Seven players had at least five rebounds for the Bears, who returned four starters and 10 players who were part of a 26-4 team that set a school record for regular-season wins last year. That earned the Bears their first preseason ranking since 2000.

Tishara Morehouse had 10 points for FGCU, which went 30-3 last season but lost its top seven scorers.

