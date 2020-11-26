Bradenton Herald Logo
Taylor carries Austin Peay past East Tennessee State 67-66

The Associated Press

ESTERO, Fla.

Terry Taylor had 25 points and 16 rebounds as Austin Peay edged past East Tennessee State 67-66 on Thursday.

Reginald Gee had 11 points and Mike Peake added eight rebounds for Austin Peay (2-0). Taylor put back his own miss with 4.8 seconds left for the go-ahead basket.

Ledarrius Brewer had 16 points for the Buccaneers (0-2). Ty Brewer added 14 points and Vonnie Patterson had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

