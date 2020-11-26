Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Odom leads Xavier over Bradley on late basket

The Associated Press

CINCINNATI

Dwon Odom made a layup with 3.8 seconds remaining to lift Xavier to a 51-50 win over Bradley on Thursday.

Zach Freemantle posted 19 points and Paul Scruggs had 17 points for Xavier (2-0). Odom was just 2 of 10 from the field and finished with four points.

Elijah Childs had 17 points for the Braves (1-1). Ville Tahvanainen added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Bassey scores 21 to lift Western Kentucky over Memphis 75-69

November 26, 2020 4:26 PM

Sports

Ruffin leads Omaha over Middle Tennessee on late foul shots

November 26, 2020 4:21 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service