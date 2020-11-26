Bradenton Herald Logo
Sports

Bassey scores 21 to lift Western Kentucky over Memphis 75-69

The Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Charles Bassey had 21 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks as Western Kentucky beat Memphis 75-69 on Thursday.

Taveion Hollingsworth had 18 points for WKU (2-0). Carson Williams added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Landers Nolley II had 25 points, with six 3-pointers, for the Tigers (1-1). Boogie Ellis added 14 points and D.J. Jeffries had 10 rebounds.

