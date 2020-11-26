Bradenton Herald Logo
Cal Poly begins season against Bethesda

The Associated Press

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.

Bethesda vs. Cal Poly (0-0)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal Poly Mustangs are set to battle the Flames of Bethesda.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal Poly went 1-11 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Mustangs offense scored 59.8 points per contest across those 12 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

