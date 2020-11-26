JSU faces FAU

Florida Atlantic (0-1) vs. Jacksonville State (0-1)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic and Jacksonville State look to bounce back from losses. Florida Atlantic fell 68-66 at South Alabama in its last outing. Jacksonville State lost 81-57 to Alabama in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic went 5-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Owls gave up 66.7 points per game while scoring 67.7 per outing. Jacksonville State went 3-8 in non-conference play, averaging 65.2 points and giving up 71 per game in the process.

