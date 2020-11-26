Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Bishop scores 22 to carry Montana St. over UNLV 91-78

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS

Xavier Bishop had 22 points as Montana State topped UNLV 91-78 on Wednesday night.

Jubrile Belo had 14 points and eight rebounds for Montana State (1-0). Amin Adamu added 14 points and six assists. Nick Gazelas had 11 points.

Bryce Hamilton had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (0-1). Nicquel Blake added 16 points. Caleb Grill had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

USC beats Cal Baptist 95-87 in OT; Mobley has 21 in debut

November 26, 2020 12:19 AM

Sports

Lever leads Grand Canyon past Grambling St. 69-53

November 26, 2020 12:15 AM

Health News

6 Pakistan cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in NZ

November 26, 2020 12:09 AM

Sports

Faulkner, Warrick carry N. Kentucky over Ball St. 74-73

November 26, 2020 12:04 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service