Purdue Fort Wayne defeats SE Louisiana 67-63 in OT

Jalon Pipkins registered 18 points as Purdue Fort Wayne narrowly defeated Southeastern Louisiana 67-63 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Bobby Planutis had 14 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (1-0). DeMierre Black added 13 points. Demetric Horton had 11 points.

Nick Caldwell scored a career-high 20 points for the Lions (0-1). Joe Kasperzyk added 10 points. Pape Diop had 10 points and nine rebounds.

