Mercer beats North Georgia 79-48

MACON, Ga.

Leon Ayers III, Neftali Alvarez and Ross Cummings scored 15 points apiece and Mercer romped past North Georgia 79-48 to open the season on Wednesday.

Maciej Bender had 14 points and Felipe Haase a career-high 15 rebounds for the Bears.

Darnell Snyers and Zach Brown scored 12 points apiece for the Division II Saints, who considered the game an exhibition.

