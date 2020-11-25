Golladay, Amendola out again for Lions; Swift questionable

Lions receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola have been ruled out for Thursday's game against Houston.

Golladay and Amendola missed last weekend's loss at Carolina with hip injuries. Running back D'Andre Swift also missed that game because of a concussion. He's questionable for Thursday.

Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder) is also out for the Lions, along with defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh), cornerback Mike Ford (concussion) and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (groin).