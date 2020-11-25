Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

No. 10 Kentucky rolls past Morehead State 81-45 in opener

By GARY B. GRAVES AP Sports Writer

Morehead State's DeVon Cooper (1) tries to pull in the ball while pressured by Kentucky's Devin Askew (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Morehead State's DeVon Cooper (1) tries to pull in the ball while pressured by Kentucky's Devin Askew (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. James Crisp AP
LEXINGTON, Ky.

Brandon Boston Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds, Devin Askew and Terrence Clarke each added 12 points and No. 10 Kentucky cruised past Morehead State 81-45 in the season opener Wednesday night.

Starting with more roster turnover than usual with 10 new faces, including seven highly-regarded freshmen and two transfers, the young Wildcats were surprisingly solid in their first real action together. They never trailed and steadily built a double-digit lead that reached 34 points with about five minutes left.

Boston, a 6-foot-7 guard, was 7 of 14 from the field, and Askew and Clarke each made 5 of 9 attempts. Graduate transfer Davion Mintz added 10 points off the bench as Kentucky rolled in its first game of the Bluegrass Showcase. Freshman forward Lance Ware contributed five rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 19 minutes.

The Wildcats shot 56% and outrebounded the Eagles 37-25.

Johni Broome had 12 points and Julius Dixon 11 off the bench, while James Baker Jr. added 10 for Morehead State. The Eagles shot 34% in falling to 0-11 against the Wildcats.

BIG PICTURE

Morehead State had some early juice but were overwhelmed on both ends by Kentucky’s size and quickness. That led to 20 Eagles turnovers for 20 Wildcats points, and they struggled keeping up with Kentucky’s movement on its end. The bright spot was the Eagles’ 26 points in the paint, six fewer than Kentucky, but they were close most of the night.

Kentucky played like a team tired of facing each other and showed chemistry despite all that youth. The Wildcats pushed the tempo and passed well, posting 18 assists on their 33 baskets. Nine players scored overall.

UP NEXT

Morehead State will face Richmond on Friday.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Kentucky will host Richmond on Sunday.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Health News

Addie carries Southern Wesleyan over SC-Upstate 82-72

November 25, 2020 8:14 PM

Sports

Noel leads UMass Lowell over San Francisco 76-68

November 25, 2020 8:12 PM

Sports

Grant carries Miami (Ohio) over North Dakota 81-67

November 25, 2020 8:06 PM

Sports

Rice leads The Citadel over Piedmont 89-64

November 25, 2020 8:05 PM

Sports

Watson scores 23 to lift Providence over Fairfield 97-56

November 25, 2020 8:03 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service