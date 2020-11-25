Bradenton Herald Logo
Sports

Taylor scores 21 to lead Austin Peay over Omaha 72-66

The Associated Press

ESTERO, Fla.

Terry Taylor had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Austin Peay beat Nebraska Omaha 72-66 on Wednesday at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Jordyn Adams had 18 points for Austin Peay (1-0). Reginald Gee added 14 points. Mike Peake had four blocks.

Marlon Ruffin had 20 points for the Mavericks (0-1). Marco Smith added 10 points. Matt Pile had 14 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

