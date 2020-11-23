Seattle starts playoffs against Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC (9-8-5, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (11-5-6, second in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC visits the Seattle Sounders in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Sounders are 10-5-5 against Western Conference opponents. Raul Ruidiaz is second in Western Conference play with 12 goals. Seattle has scored 45 goals.

Los Angeles FC is 9-8-4 in Western Conference games. Brian Rodriguez ranks second in Western Conference play with six assists. Los Angeles FC has 33 assists.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has 10 goals and seven assists for Seattle. Ruidiaz has four goals over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

Diego Rossi has 14 goals and three assists for Los Angeles FC so far this season. Danny Musovski has three goals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Los Angeles FC: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Bradley Shaun Smith (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Carlos Vela, Mohammed El Munir (injured), Andy Najar (injured), Adrien Perez (injured).