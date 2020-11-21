Portland and FC Dallas match up to begin playoffs

FC Dallas (9-6-7, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (11-6-6, third in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers host FC Dallas in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Timbers are 10-6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 9-3-0 in matches decided by one goal.

FC Dallas is 6-3-3 against Western Conference teams. FC Dallas is 5-3-0 in one-goal games.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Villafana leads Portland with five assists. Jaroslaw Niezgoda has four goals over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

Franco Jara has seven goals for FC Dallas this season. Ryan Hollingshead has three goals over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 5-2-3, averaging two goals, 1.4 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.5 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Sebastian Blanco (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Andres Flores, Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Julio Cascante (injured), Diego Chara, Blake Bodily (injured).

FC Dallas: Bryan Acosta (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured).