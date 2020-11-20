Orlando City SC hosts New York City FC in first round of playoffs

New York City FC (12-8-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (11-4-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC hosts New York City FC in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Orlando City SC is 11-3-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chris Mueller is fifth in MLS play with six assists. Orlando City SC has 35 assists.

New York City FC is 13-8-3 in Eastern Conference games. Valentin Castellanos paces the third-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with six goals. New York City FC has scored 41 goals.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mueller leads Orlando City SC with six assists. Daryl Dike has five goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Alexander Ring has four goals and four assists for New York City FC. Castellanos has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York City FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 4-2-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 1.1 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

New York City FC: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 1.8 assists, eight shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Mauricio Pereyra, Dom Dwyer (injured), Michael Halliday (injured), David Loera (injured).

New York City FC: Heber (injured), James Sands (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured).