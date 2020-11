Texas prep football playoff matchups set for 2nd round

Read Next

Capt. Anthony Belmonte had never won a kingfish fishing tournament. In fact, before last weekend’s King of the Beach, he had never even fished in one.

“I just got my new 36-foot Contender and wanted to start doing tournaments when I wasn’t running charters on it,” the longtime Hubbard’s marine captain said. “I wanted to do this one as my first, and it worked out great.”