MASTERS ’20: A brief look at the 2nd round from Augusta

LEADING: Dustin Johnson (70), Justin Thomas (69), Abraham Ancer (67) and Cameron Smith (68) at 9-under 135.

CHASING ON THE COURSE: Hideki Matsuyama (3 holes left) and Jon Rahm (6 holes left) were at 8 under.

TRAILING: Patrick Cantlay (66) and Sungjae Im (70) were at 136.

DELAYS: The Masters is behind because of a nearly three-hour delay at the start of the tournament. The third round hopes to resume at 10:30 a.m. and should be completed by Saturday.

TIGER TALES: Defending champion Tiger Woods was at even for the day through 10 holes and five shots behind. His two birdies were on both par 5s on the front nine.

MASTERS RECORD: Bernhard Langer will make the cut at 3-under 141. At 63, he is the oldest player to make the cut in tournament history.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Justin Thomas hit a pitch from pine straw left of the eighth green that rolled over the huge mounds, past the pin, and then rolled down another slope toward the hole for a short birdie putt.

KEY STATISTIC: The first round ended Friday morning with 53 rounds under par, a Masters record.

WORTH NOTING: Tiger Woods left the course Thursday with only three players ahead of him. He was even par for his second round through 10 holes and left the course Friday night with 21 players ahead of him.

WORTH QUOTING: “See ball, hit ball, see putt, hole putt, go to the next. Yeah, he makes the same so simple or makes it look so simple at times.” Rory McIlroy on Dustin Johnson.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

TELEVISION: Saturday, 7:30 a.m. until completion of the second round (ESPN); 1-5 p.m. (CBS).