Why the Toronto Raptors could end up playing their NBA season in Florida

After finishing their NBA season inside the Orlando bubble this year, the Toronto Raptors could wind up back in the Sunshine State for the upcoming season, which starts Dec. 22.

The Raptors are in talks to make Tampa their temporary home because of current coronavirus travel restrictions in Canada, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Amalie Arena, home to the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, is where the Raptors would play home games, the outlet reported.

“The Canadian government requires any ‘non-essential; travelers to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in Canada,” according to ESPN.

SportsNet was the first to report of the potential temporary move to Tampa.

Raptors communications director Jennifer Quinn told the Tampa Bay Times in an email that their “main focus is on playing next season in Toronto.”

The outlet reported that Tampa is also considered a hub city for the NHL’s season, which begins Jan. 1, if the league decides to go with that route similar to how the NHL concluded its 2019-20 season amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Sportsbetting.ag listed Tampa as the favorite for the Raptors to play their home opener, with 1.25:1 odds. Buffalo and Nashville were the next favorites at 3:1 odds each.

Oddsmakers at the site list Las Vegas and New Jersey as 5:1 odds along with Seattle (6:1) and Louisville (7:1).