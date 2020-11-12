Kentucky O-line coach John Schlarman dies of cancer at 45

Kentucky assistant coach John Schlarman, who was named to the All-Southeastern Conference team as a player and returned to his alma mater to the lead the Wildcats' offensive line, has died after a two-year fight with cancer. He was 45.

The school announced Schlarman’s death from cholangiocarcinoma, or bile duct cancer, in a news release Thursday after being notified by his wife.

Schlarman was diagnosed in the summer of 2018 but continued to coach through treatments and had become an inspiration in the community.

He was most recently on the sideline for Kentucky’s 34-7 upset at then-No. 18 Tennessee on Oct. 17. Coach Mark Stoops awarded him a game ball after the emotional victory and said in the news release that he was heartbroken to learn of his friend’s passing.

“John was everything we all strive to be — honest, tough, fair, respected,” Stoops said. “Kentucky football won’t be the same without him but his legacy will never fade. He was a fighter and we will strive every day to honor his warrior spirit.”

Added athletic director Mitch Barnhart: “Throughout the last two years, he has been an incredible inspiration. He taught people how to live and showed all of us what it means to be courageous.”

Schlarman was an original member of Stoops’ staff in 2013 and helped build Kentucky into a program that has recorded four consecutive winning seasons with two bowl victories. Guards Logan Stenberg and Bunchy Stallings have become All-America selections during Schlarman's guiding the offensive line.

The Fort Thomas, Kentucky, native was a four-year starter with the Wildcats from 1994-97 and earned first team All-SEC honors as a senior. Schlarman was a three-year member of the SEC academic honor roll. He previously coached the offensive line at Troy University from 2007-12 and was head coach at Bourbon County and Campbell County high schools in the state.