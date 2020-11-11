Bradenton Herald Logo
Belgium calls up goalkeeper Coucke for international games

The Associated Press

BRUSSELS

Belgium called up goalkeeper Gaetan Coucke on Wednesday for a series of international matches as a replacement for Thomas Kaminski, who was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kaminski left the national squad ahead of Wednesday's friendly game against Switzerland. Belgium will then play England and Denmark in the Nations League.

The 22-year-old Coucke plays in the Belgian league for KV Mechelen. He will be No. 4 in the goalkeepers' hierarchy behind Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet and Koen Casteels.

Kaminski had been called up this week by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as a late replacement for Hendrik Van Crombrugge. Kaminski was the second Belgium international ruled out of the Switzerland game because of the coronavirus after Eden Hazard, who has been quarantined in Spain.

