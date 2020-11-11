Cyclist gets 9-month ban for crash that left rival in coma

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen, left, hits side barriers at the start of a crash with his countryman Dylan Groenewegen, 2nd left, on the final stretch of the opening stage of the Tour de Poland race in Katowice, Poland. Groenewegen has been banned from racing for nine months for causing a sprint-finish crash that left rival Fabio Jakobsen in a coma and with severe facial injuries. AP

Cyclist Dylan Groenewegen was banned from racing for nine months on Wednesday for causing a sprint-finish crash that left a rival in a coma and with severe facial injuries.

The International Cycling Union said its disciplinary panel ruled Groenewegen cannot compete again until May 7. He will miss the spring season of one-day classic races plus week-long races including Paris-Nice, where he has won stages in previous seasons.

“The crash in the first stage of the Tour of Poland will forever be a black page in my career,” the Dutch rider said in a statement published by his Jumbo-Visma team.

Groenewegen, who has four Tour de France stage wins in his career, veered right in a sprint to the finish line on Aug. 5, forcing Fabio Jakobsen to crash into roadside barriers.

Jakobsen was awarded the stage win after Groenewegen was disqualified. He was treated in a medically induced coma and left needing reconstructive surgery on his face and jaw.

The UCI said Groenewegen “acknowledged that he deviated from his line and committed a violation” of race rules.

“I hope this has been a wise lesson for every sprinter,” Groenewegen said. “I follow the news of Fabio’s recovery very closely. I can only hope that one day he will return completely.”