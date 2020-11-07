Bradenton Herald Logo
Jason Day stroke back in Houston Open, with Johnson lurking

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Jason Day, eyeing his first PGA Tour victory in more than two years, was a stroke out of the lead in the Houston Open on Saturday, shooting a 3-under 67 two weeks after withdrawing during the final round at the CJ Cup because of neck discomfort.

Sam Burns shot a 68 to hold onto the lead at 9-under 201 at difficult Memorial Park.

Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz was tied with Day after a 67.

Sepp Straka (66) was 7 under.

Dustin Johnson, needing to finish solo 15th or better to remain No. 1 in the world, was 6 under after 66 in his return from the coronavirus.

