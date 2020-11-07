Barcelona’s Ansu Fati injures knee, taken off at halftime

Barcelona's Ansu Fati, gestures after he was fouled by Betis' Aissa Mandi during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. AP

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati injured his left knee in Saturday's 5-2 win against Real Betis in the Spanish league.

Barcelona said the 18-year-old forward, who was substituted at halftime, has a torn meniscus.

Fati appeared to be hurt after a challenge from Aissa Mandi in the penalty area near the half-hour mark. After being attended by team doctors on the field, Fati played on until halftime.

Coach Ronald Koeman sent on Lionel Messi in place of Fati for the second half after Fati complained about pain in his knee.

Barcelona later released a brief medical report on Fati, who has set several precocious scoring records since earning a place on the senior team last season. He became Spain’s youngest scorer in September.

He has scored five goals in 10 appearances this season for Barcelona.

Barcelona says that his “treatment to be followed will be determined in the coming days.”